Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,131,585 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 932,869 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:HLIO traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 407,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.10 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. CJS Securities raised Helios Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company’s Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

