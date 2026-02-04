BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MYI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE: MYI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds, notes and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments, agencies and authorities across the United States.

In managing its portfolio, the fund generally allocates at least 80% of its total assets to investment-grade municipal debt instruments.

