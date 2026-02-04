Hamilton Lane Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.33. The stock had a trading volume of 502,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $111.98 and a twelve month high of $179.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $198.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

HLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

