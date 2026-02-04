Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Plans Dividend Increase – €1.00 Per Share

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is a 95.2% increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DB traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,491,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

