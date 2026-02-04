Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.7650, with a volume of 222316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBP. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $4.30 price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 697.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 277,813 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 237.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two?piece and three?piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value?added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

