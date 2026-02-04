Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Announces Earnings Results

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMBBY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 744. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Ambu A/S has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Ambu A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambu A/S is a Denmark-based medical device company specializing in single-use diagnostic and life-supporting equipment for hospitals, clinics and emergency services. The company’s core focus lies in developing products that enhance patient safety, streamline clinical workflows and reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Ambu’s offerings span critical care solutions such as anesthesia and respiratory care devices, as well as advanced endoscopy systems for minimally invasive diagnostics and therapies.

Within its anesthesia and respiratory care segment, Ambu is known for its market-leading disposable resuscitators—commonly referred to as “Ambu bags”—as well as a range of airway management products, including laryngeal masks and endotracheal tubes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.