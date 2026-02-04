Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.53.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $5.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.94. 2,978,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,818. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.98. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $159.47. The company has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,106,836. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,909,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,287,546,000 after acquiring an additional 578,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,606,979,000 after acquiring an additional 784,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,762,000 after buying an additional 5,371,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,143,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,610,958,000 after buying an additional 89,192 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

