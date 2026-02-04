Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.

Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 67.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $57.48. 2,579,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $90.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and upbeat guidance — Skyworks reported Q1 EPS of $1.54 (above consensus) and revenue of ~$1.04B; management guided Q2 EPS to $1.04 (vs. consensus ~0.82) and revenue to $875–$925M (above consensus). This stronger demand outlook (5G-driven chip demand cited) is the main positive catalyst. Reuters: Skyworks forecasts upbeat earnings

Q1 beat and upbeat guidance — Skyworks reported Q1 EPS of $1.54 (above consensus) and revenue of ~$1.04B; management guided Q2 EPS to $1.04 (vs. consensus ~0.82) and revenue to $875–$925M (above consensus). This stronger demand outlook (5G-driven chip demand cited) is the main positive catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Skyworks announced a quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share (annualized yield ~5.1%; ex?dividend Feb 24). The yield and cash return signal shareholder-friendly capital allocation.

Dividend declared — Skyworks announced a quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share (annualized yield ~5.1%; ex?dividend Feb 24). The yield and cash return signal shareholder-friendly capital allocation. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive — KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating (PT lowered to $75) and Craig Hallum maintained a Buy rating (PT lowered to $75), leaving upside cases from selective analyst coverage. Benzinga: Analyst notes

Some analysts remain constructive — KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating (PT lowered to $75) and Craig Hallum maintained a Buy rating (PT lowered to $75), leaving upside cases from selective analyst coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Reaffirmed holds — Stifel Nicolaus and Benchmark reiterated Hold ratings (Stifel set a $65 PT); these maintain neutrality in near?term sentiment. Benzinga: Stifel / Benchmark coverage

Reaffirmed holds — Stifel Nicolaus and Benchmark reiterated Hold ratings (Stifel set a $65 PT); these maintain neutrality in near?term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target cuts this morning — Several firms trimmed PTs (TD Cowen to $65, Citi to $63, JPMorgan to $65, Morgan Stanley to $68), reflecting more cautious medium?term views despite the beat; these cuts increase near?term downside risk and cap upside from the rally. MarketScreener: TD Cowen PT cut

Multiple price?target cuts this morning — Several firms trimmed PTs (TD Cowen to $65, Citi to $63, JPMorgan to $65, Morgan Stanley to $68), reflecting more cautious medium?term views despite the beat; these cuts increase near?term downside risk and cap upside from the rally. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and others trimmed expectations — Coverage notes suggest analysts are dialing back longer?term estimates despite the quarter, which could lead to further target trims if visibility on end markets weakens. AmericanBankingNews: Morgan Stanley lowers expectations

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

