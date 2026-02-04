Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.670 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.0 billion-$50.0 billion.

Panasonic Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCRFY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Panasonic has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $12.75.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corporation is a Japanese multinational electronics company founded in 1918 by Konosuke Matsushita and headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Originally incorporated as Matsushita Electric Industrial Co, Ltd., the company adopted the Panasonic brand globally and has a long history in consumer electronics and electrical goods. Panasonic operates worldwide with a presence across Asia, Europe, the Americas and other regions, serving both retail consumers and a broad range of business customers.

The company’s core activities span consumer and professional electronics, home appliances, audio-visual products, and personal-care items, as well as a substantial industrial and B2B portfolio.

