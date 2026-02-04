Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $31.00 target price on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $13.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,765,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $70.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $343.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,733,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,499,651.48. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.69 per share, with a total value of $153,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,635,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,197,546.08. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 431.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 761.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 199.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised Q1 revenue guide — ENPH reported Q4 EPS of $0.71 (above estimates) and revenue of $343.3M (slightly above consensus); management gave Q1 revenue guidance $270M–$300M vs. consensus ~$262M, which traders read as constructive near-term guidance. Company press release

Q4 beat and raised Q1 revenue guide — ENPH reported Q4 EPS of $0.71 (above estimates) and revenue of $343.3M (slightly above consensus); management gave Q1 revenue guidance $270M–$300M vs. consensus ~$262M, which traders read as constructive near-term guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — TD Cowen raised its price target (to $40) and BMO set a $41 target while maintaining hold calls, reducing near-term sell-side uncertainty and giving buyers cover. Finviz (TD Cowen note) TipRanks (BMO note)

Analyst support — TD Cowen raised its price target (to $40) and BMO set a $41 target while maintaining hold calls, reducing near-term sell-side uncertainty and giving buyers cover. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind — Chinese PV names rallied on reports of SpaceX/Tesla staff visiting suppliers, lifting solar sentiment and helping Enphase as part of the solar/clean-energy group. CNBC

Sector tailwind — Chinese PV names rallied on reports of SpaceX/Tesla staff visiting suppliers, lifting solar sentiment and helping Enphase as part of the solar/clean-energy group. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term product opportunity — Enphase continues to promote its bidirectional EV-charging platform and targets volume production in Q4 2026; this is a potential driver but farther out. Business Insider

Longer-term product opportunity — Enphase continues to promote its bidirectional EV-charging platform and targets volume production in Q4 2026; this is a potential driver but farther out. Negative Sentiment: Layoffs / cost cuts — Enphase announced cuts of roughly 160+ employees (~6% of workforce), signaling cost actions amid demand weakness; investors may view this as needed restructuring but also evidence of pressure. SolarPowerWorld PV Magazine

Layoffs / cost cuts — Enphase announced cuts of roughly 160+ employees (~6% of workforce), signaling cost actions amid demand weakness; investors may view this as needed restructuring but also evidence of pressure. Negative Sentiment: Revenue contraction — While Enphase beat estimates, quarterly revenue was down ~10% year-over-year and EPS declined vs. last year, leaving structural headwinds that some analysts highlight as reasons for cautious ratings. Zacks

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

