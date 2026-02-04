Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Adient’s conference call:

Get Adient alerts:

Adient raised its fiscal 2026 guidance, now targeting approximately $14.6B in sales, about $880M in adjusted EBITDA, and $125M in free cash flow (up from prior guides of $14.4B, $845M, and $90M).

Adient raised its fiscal 2026 guidance, now targeting approximately in sales, about in adjusted EBITDA, and in free cash flow (up from prior guides of $14.4B, $845M, and $90M). The company says its onshoring and conquest pipeline has grown to an estimated $500M of incremental revenue (roughly $300M impacting FY2027 and the full $500M in FY2028) and expects a near-term decision from a domestic OEM that could fill much of the remaining opportunity.

The company says its onshoring and conquest pipeline has grown to an estimated of incremental revenue (roughly $300M impacting FY2027 and the full $500M in FY2028) and expects a near-term decision from a domestic OEM that could fill much of the remaining opportunity. Adient highlighted its new modular manufacturing solution, Modutec , which management says can deliver roughly 20% total value-chain savings, ~15% reduction in JIT floor space, higher automation potential and sustained margin expansion.

Adient highlighted its new modular manufacturing solution, , which management says can deliver roughly 20% total value-chain savings, ~15% reduction in JIT floor space, higher automation potential and sustained margin expansion. Q1 results showed revenue up 4% YoY and adjusted EBITDA of $207M (5.7%), adjusted net income of $28M ($0.35/sh), $15M free cash flow, $855M cash on hand and $25M of share repurchases, while GAAP reported a $22M loss driven by a one?time non-U.S. tax settlement.

Q1 results showed revenue up 4% YoY and adjusted EBITDA of $207M (5.7%), adjusted net income of $28M ($0.35/sh), $15M free cash flow, $855M cash on hand and $25M of share repurchases, while GAAP reported a $22M loss driven by a one?time non-U.S. tax settlement. Europe remains a drag—management cited continued volume pressure, Chinese imports and elevated restructuring spend (~$120–$130M in FY2026) with future actions and timing dependent on customer program decisions, and APAC faces near-term margin pressure from higher engineering and launch costs.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of ADNT stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 795,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. Adient has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adient from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adient from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adient

Insider Activity

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,736.75. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Adient by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 4.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 97,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.