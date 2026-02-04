iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 142,107 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 164,678 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 1.3%
EEMA stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $99.66. 27,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,583. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $103.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.2044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%.
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
