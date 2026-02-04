iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 142,107 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 164,678 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 1.3%

EEMA stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $99.66. 27,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,583. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $103.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.2044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5,529.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 40,810 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 396,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

