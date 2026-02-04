Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,817 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 29,377 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,578 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,578 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTNT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 71,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,325. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.96. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 333.29%.The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Free Report) by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.72% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated supply chain service provider primarily focused on meeting the needs of cross-border e-commerce and consumer goods companies. The company delivers end-to-end supply chain solutions, leveraging an internet-driven platform to enhance transparency, efficiency and cost control across clients’ procurement and logistics operations.

Key offerings include supply chain design and consulting, global procurement and sourcing support, quality control and inspection, as well as bonded and non-bonded warehousing services.

Featured Stories

