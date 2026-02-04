MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 151,539 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 178,472 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,117 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 28,117 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:MNY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. 49,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.22. MoneyHero has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 million. MoneyHero had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MoneyHero will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MoneyHero stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyHero Limited ( NASDAQ:MNY Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of MoneyHero at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MoneyHero in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded MoneyHero from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MoneyHero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

MoneyHero Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) operates an online comparison marketplace that helps consumers research, compare and select a broad array of financial and lifestyle products. Through its digital platform, MoneyHero presents side-by-side comparisons for credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, various insurance policies, broadband and mobile plans, as well as utility services. The site features interactive tools such as personalized calculators, user reviews and curated offer alerts, designed to simplify complex product information and enhance consumer decision making.

Founded in Hong Kong in 2014, MoneyHero has expanded its presence to serve customers in Singapore and Malaysia.

