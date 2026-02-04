Short Interest in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Expands By 27.5%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,695 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 24,853 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,106 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,106 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of FCEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. 7,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $23.59.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 405.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income. FCEF was launched on Sep 27, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

