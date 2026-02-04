Short Interest in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Expands By 27.5%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,695 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 24,853 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,106 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,106 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of FCEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. 7,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $23.59.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th.
About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income. FCEF was launched on Sep 27, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
