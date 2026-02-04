Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 3,307,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 2,179,993 shares.The stock last traded at $200.3520 and had previously closed at $201.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.87 and its 200 day moving average is $190.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $302,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,231.75. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $510,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,648 shares in the company, valued at $10,345,866.96. The trade was a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,769 shares of company stock worth $24,943,734. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 9,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

