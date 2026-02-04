GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.950-5.150 EPS.

GE HealthCare reported a strong quarter with $5.7B revenue (organic +4.8%), adjusted EPS $1.44 (excluding tariffs EPS would have grown ~11%), and $916M free cash flow , beating expectations.

(organic +4.8%), (excluding tariffs EPS would have grown ~11%), and , beating expectations. The company exited with a record backlog of $21.8B (book-to-bill ~1.06) and highlighted more than $7B in enterprise deals since the spin, supporting future revenue visibility.

(book-to-bill ~1.06) and highlighted more than since the spin, supporting future revenue visibility. Tariff headwinds materially pressured margins—management cited ~ $245M full-year EBIT tariff impact (~$0.43 EPS) and ~ $100M tariff drag in Q4—though mitigation actions (supply shifts, Heartbeat) are underway.

full-year EBIT tariff impact (~$0.43 EPS) and ~ tariff drag in Q4—though mitigation actions (supply shifts, Heartbeat) are underway. Innovation momentum remains a core driver with multiple NPIs on track (photon-counting CT, total-body PET, SIGNA MR, Vivid Pioneer) and an improving Flyrcado ramp (CMOs ~95% on-time delivery, ~220 weekly doses reported) with a $500M by 2028 revenue target.

revenue target. 2026 guidance is prudent—organic growth 3–4%, adjusted EPS $4.95–$5.15 (8–12% growth), adjusted EBIT ~15.8–16.1% and ~$1.7B FCF—with management explicitly taking a cautious stance on China, expecting a decline embedded in the plan.

GEHC stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,408. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

