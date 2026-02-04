Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.69), Briefing.com reports. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Uber Technologies’ conference call:

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Strong financial results: Q4/gross bookings grew 22% YoY, 2025 adjusted EBITDA was $8.7B (35%) and free cash flow was $9.8B, up 42%, giving management latitude to invest and return capital.

Q4/gross bookings grew 22% YoY, 2025 adjusted EBITDA was $8.7B (35%) and free cash flow was $9.8B, up 42%, giving management latitude to invest and return capital. Aggressive AV strategy and partnerships: Uber said AVs are a multi?trillion opportunity, has partnerships (Waymo, NVIDIA, Waabi, etc.), reports higher utilization for AVs on its platform, and expects deployments in ~15 cities by year?end.

Uber said AVs are a multi?trillion opportunity, has partnerships (Waymo, NVIDIA, Waabi, etc.), reports higher utilization for AVs on its platform, and expects deployments in ~15 cities by year?end. Capital allocation stance: Management plans to reinvest in growth (including AVs) while remaining an aggressive buyer of stock — reiterating sizable share?repurchases and a framework to return a large portion of free cash flow.

Management plans to reinvest in growth (including AVs) while remaining an aggressive buyer of stock — reiterating sizable share?repurchases and a framework to return a large portion of free cash flow. CFO transition: Current CFO Prashanth Mahendra?Rajah will step down Feb 16 and Balaji Krishnamurthy is the incoming CFO; company emphasizes a planned, seamless handoff but execution risk remains during transition.

Current CFO Prashanth Mahendra?Rajah will step down Feb 16 and Balaji Krishnamurthy is the incoming CFO; company emphasizes a planned, seamless handoff but execution risk remains during transition. Product and user?growth momentum: Monthly active users topped 200M, multi?product adoption is rising (40% use >1 product), and delivery/advertising are accelerating — management points to Moto, Reserve, grocery, membership, and ad monetization as growth drivers.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,166.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.2% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 778 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: 200M+ monthly users and record engagement — Uber reported more than 200 million monthly users and ~40 million daily trips, underscoring continued demand recovery and monetization potential. Article Title

200M+ monthly users and record engagement — Uber reported more than 200 million monthly users and ~40 million daily trips, underscoring continued demand recovery and monetization potential. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and gross bookings growth — Q4 revenue rose roughly 19–20% to about $14.4B and gross bookings crossed ~$54B, driven by delivery and mobility mix. Top?line strength cushions the outlook. Article Title

Revenue and gross bookings growth — Q4 revenue rose roughly 19–20% to about $14.4B and gross bookings crossed ~$54B, driven by delivery and mobility mix. Top?line strength cushions the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Robotaxi and geographic expansion — Uber is expanding its autonomous/robotaxi efforts to Hong Kong, parts of Europe and more, and relaunched in Macau, signaling long?term TAM upside if AV economics scale. Article Title

Robotaxi and geographic expansion — Uber is expanding its autonomous/robotaxi efforts to Hong Kong, parts of Europe and more, and relaunched in Macau, signaling long?term TAM upside if AV economics scale. Positive Sentiment: Corporate leadership update — Company announced a new CFO in the wake of results, which some investors view positively for execution and capital allocation. Article Title

Corporate leadership update — Company announced a new CFO in the wake of results, which some investors view positively for execution and capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning mixed — Some firms (e.g., Needham) keep buy ratings and $109 PTs highlighting operational strength, but others point to AV and regulatory uncertainties that complicate valuation. Article Title

Analyst positioning mixed — Some firms (e.g., Needham) keep buy ratings and $109 PTs highlighting operational strength, but others point to AV and regulatory uncertainties that complicate valuation. Negative Sentiment: Profit/earnings miss — Adjusted Q4 EPS fell short of consensus (company reported an earnings shortfall vs. expectations), prompting the market reaction despite the revenue beat. Article Title

Profit/earnings miss — Adjusted Q4 EPS fell short of consensus (company reported an earnings shortfall vs. expectations), prompting the market reaction despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Q1 profit guidance below estimates — Management guided Q1 profit below Street forecasts (citing cheaper rides to grow trips that compress margins), increasing near?term downside risk. Article Title

Q1 profit guidance below estimates — Management guided Q1 profit below Street forecasts (citing cheaper rides to grow trips that compress margins), increasing near?term downside risk. Negative Sentiment: One?time charges and margin pressure — Reports note a large charge tied to equity investments that depressed reported profit and investor perception of “clean” operating performance. Article Title

One?time charges and margin pressure — Reports note a large charge tied to equity investments that depressed reported profit and investor perception of “clean” operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk — Ongoing driver?status and other legal exposures (e.g., claims in Europe) remain a headline risk that can pressure multiple/valuation. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.