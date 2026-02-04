Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.69), Briefing.com reports. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Here are the key takeaways from Uber Technologies’ conference call:
- Strong financial results: Q4/gross bookings grew 22% YoY, 2025 adjusted EBITDA was $8.7B (35%) and free cash flow was $9.8B, up 42%, giving management latitude to invest and return capital.
- Aggressive AV strategy and partnerships: Uber said AVs are a multi?trillion opportunity, has partnerships (Waymo, NVIDIA, Waabi, etc.), reports higher utilization for AVs on its platform, and expects deployments in ~15 cities by year?end.
- Capital allocation stance: Management plans to reinvest in growth (including AVs) while remaining an aggressive buyer of stock — reiterating sizable share?repurchases and a framework to return a large portion of free cash flow.
- CFO transition: Current CFO Prashanth Mahendra?Rajah will step down Feb 16 and Balaji Krishnamurthy is the incoming CFO; company emphasizes a planned, seamless handoff but execution risk remains during transition.
- Product and user?growth momentum: Monthly active users topped 200M, multi?product adoption is rising (40% use >1 product), and delivery/advertising are accelerating — management points to Moto, Reserve, grocery, membership, and ad monetization as growth drivers.
Uber Technologies Stock Down 7.4%
Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,166.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.2% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 778 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: 200M+ monthly users and record engagement — Uber reported more than 200 million monthly users and ~40 million daily trips, underscoring continued demand recovery and monetization potential. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue and gross bookings growth — Q4 revenue rose roughly 19–20% to about $14.4B and gross bookings crossed ~$54B, driven by delivery and mobility mix. Top?line strength cushions the outlook. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Robotaxi and geographic expansion — Uber is expanding its autonomous/robotaxi efforts to Hong Kong, parts of Europe and more, and relaunched in Macau, signaling long?term TAM upside if AV economics scale. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate leadership update — Company announced a new CFO in the wake of results, which some investors view positively for execution and capital allocation. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning mixed — Some firms (e.g., Needham) keep buy ratings and $109 PTs highlighting operational strength, but others point to AV and regulatory uncertainties that complicate valuation. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Profit/earnings miss — Adjusted Q4 EPS fell short of consensus (company reported an earnings shortfall vs. expectations), prompting the market reaction despite the revenue beat. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 profit guidance below estimates — Management guided Q1 profit below Street forecasts (citing cheaper rides to grow trips that compress margins), increasing near?term downside risk. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: One?time charges and margin pressure — Reports note a large charge tied to equity investments that depressed reported profit and investor perception of “clean” operating performance. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk — Ongoing driver?status and other legal exposures (e.g., claims in Europe) remain a headline risk that can pressure multiple/valuation. Article Title
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on UBER. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.19.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Uber Technologies
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Which stock will the White House buy next?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- 1 Hour Once A Day
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.