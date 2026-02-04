Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KSPI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

NASDAQ KSPI traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $74.80. 167,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,816. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSPI. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,625,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 869,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,996,000 after buying an additional 815,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is a leading financial technology and e-commerce group headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company has built one of the country’s largest digital ecosystems, offering a suite of integrated services that span consumer banking, payments, online marketplaces and merchant acquiring. Through its mobile and web platforms, Kaspi.kz aims to simplify everyday financial and shopping activities for individuals and businesses across Kazakhstan.

The company’s core offerings include digital banking solutions such as deposit accounts, digital wallets and money transfers, alongside consumer lending products that enable point-of-sale financing and “buy now, pay later” purchases.

