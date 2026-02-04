Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK) Insider Frazer Bourchier Sells 190,000 Shares of Stock

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK – Get Free Report) insider Frazer Bourchier sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.50, for a total transaction of A$285,000.00.

Frazer Bourchier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, Frazer Bourchier sold 80,912 shares of Alkane Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.35, for a total value of A$109,231.20.

Alkane Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84. The company has a market cap of $378.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94.

About Alkane Resources

Alkane Resources Ltd operates as a gold exploration and production company in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, zinc, and silver deposits. It also invests in junior gold mining companies and projects. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

