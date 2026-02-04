Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.40 and last traded at $85.12, with a volume of 550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.7420.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.27.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications provider, offering a broad range of consumer and business communications services. Its core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital television for residential customers, together with comprehensive information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for corporate and public-sector clients. The company also develops and markets cloud computing, data center, IoT and cybersecurity services, and supplies wholesale network access to other operators and service providers.

Swisscom’s origins lie in the Swiss state telecommunications system; over time it evolved from a government monopoly into a partly privatized joint-stock company while remaining majority-owned by the Swiss Confederation.

