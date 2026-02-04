Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.2450, with a volume of 63434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $7.30 price target on Vaalco Energy in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vaalco Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vaalco Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Get Vaalco Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGY

Vaalco Energy Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $541.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. Vaalco Energy had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 1.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Vaalco Energy Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Vaalco Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Vaalco Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vaalco Energy by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaalco Energy by 810.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaalco Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vaalco Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Vaalco Energy during the second quarter worth $42,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaalco Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaalco Energy, Inc is an independent energy company principally engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vaalco concentrates on offshore assets in West Africa, with a strategic emphasis on maintaining and optimizing cash-flow–generating properties. Founded in the mid-1980s, the company has built its reputation by focusing on high-impact drilling prospects and extending the productive life of its core fields through targeted infill wells and enhanced recovery techniques.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon, where Vaalco holds a majority interest and serves as operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaalco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaalco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.