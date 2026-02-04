Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $54.84 and last traded at $54.7110, with a volume of 242183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 56.39%.

More Suncor Energy News

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Suncor Energy this week:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.15 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 172.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.