Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 31,683 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,683 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CrowdStrike worth $143,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $421.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90. The company has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.71, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.87 and a 200 day moving average of $476.77.

CrowdStrike News Summary

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

CrowdStrike was named a Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" report — a product-validation win that supports enterprise demand and renewal/upsell expectations.

CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report — a product-validation win that supports enterprise demand and renewal/upsell expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights CrowdStrike’s expansion into cloud security and identity protection, reinforcing recurring revenue potential and cross-sell opportunities that underpin longer-term ARR growth. Read More.

Coverage highlights CrowdStrike's expansion into cloud security and identity protection, reinforcing recurring revenue potential and cross-sell opportunities that underpin longer-term ARR growth.

The company announced the date for its Q4 & FY2026 results conference call — a near-term event that could produce volatility depending on guidance, ARR/renewal commentary and model refresh.

Aggregate analyst coverage is mixed: many firms remain constructive on growth, but debates over valuation are producing divergent views that can amplify intraday moves.

Zacks Research downgraded CRWD from "hold" to "strong sell," a high?visibility rating change that likely contributed to selling pressure among investors watching analyst signals.

Two insider sales disclosed: CEO George Kurtz sold 6,777 shares (~$2.97M) and CFO Burt Podbere sold 1,630 shares (~$714k). Large insider sales, even if planned, often trigger short?term negative sentiment.

Market pieces highlight a "floor test" after a competitor (Fortinet) upgrade and note valuation concerns after a >20% pullback from the 52?week high — narratives that can sustain selling in high?multiple growth names.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at $86,571,169.62. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,999.04. This trade represents a 41.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,523 shares of company stock worth $30,533,092. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

