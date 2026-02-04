Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC is New Dimensions Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

New Dimensions Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,260 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 18.4% of New Dimensions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New Dimensions Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $20,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

