AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,927 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 176.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $223,287,000 after buying an additional 2,504,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,751,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,251,130 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,523,000 after buying an additional 131,996 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,112,255 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $75,555,000 after acquiring an additional 387,536 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab
Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target lift: An analyst raised Rocket Lab’s price target ~20.9% to $85.59, which supports a bullish near-term valuation view and likely helped buyer interest today. Rocket Lab (RKLB) price target increased by 20.90% to 85.59
- Positive Sentiment: Contract-driven growth thesis: A Motley Fool write-up highlights a new contract the company recently won and argues it will boost revenue and launch cadence in 2026 — a fundamental tailwind for investors focused on top-line growth. How Rocket Lab’s New Contract Will Propel it to New Heights in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum: Rocket Lab completed its 81st Electron launch (second in two weeks), reinforcing execution on the small?sat launch business and signaling steady cash?generating activity. Rocket Lab Stock Turns Higher Tuesday: What’s Happening?
- Positive Sentiment: Options/flow tilt bullish: Market commentary points to a sentiment mismatch where institutional/options activity remains skewed bullish despite recent volatility — that can amplify upside during positive news. A Potential Sentiment Mismatch Makes Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Options an Enticing Proposition
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed operations update: Coverage notes Rocket Lab is sustaining rapid Electron launches but facing delays/setbacks in the larger Neutron program — a mixed read for near?term revenue vs. long?term scale. Rocket Lab Balances Rapid Electron Launches With Neutron Program Setbacks
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation context vs. SpaceX: Analysis benchmarking a hypothetical SpaceX IPO valuation against Rocket Lab highlights how investors are re?pricing aerospace winners — useful context but not an immediate operational catalyst. SpaceX IPO’s $700 Billion Valuation Increase Benchmarked By Rocket Lab
- Neutral Sentiment: General coverage/reviews: Recent company reviews and comparative analyses (e.g., with AAR) reiterate growth potential but note execution and margin challenges — useful for longer?term investors. Reviewing Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) & AAR (NYSE:AIR)
- Negative Sentiment: Explainers on recent drops: Several pieces dig into why the stock recently pulled back (execution risk, program delays, or sentiment swings), reminding investors that volatility remains elevated. Rocket Lab Stock: Why It’s Dropping And What Comes Next
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary / stock picks away: Some outlets list reasons to avoid RKLB and suggest alternatives, which can pressure sentiment among risk?averse retail investors. 3 reasons to avoid RKLB and 1 stock to buy instead
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term sell pressure notes: Articles flag a short?term sell move tied to a low?impact project item — useful for traders but less relevant to Rocket Lab’s core launch business. Rocket Lab Stock (RKLB) Is Sinking Today, Here’s Why
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab
In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $7,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,169,487 shares in the company, valued at $85,314,076.65. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 1,365,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $103,107,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,359,568 shares in the company, valued at $102,647,384. The trade was a 50.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,306,150 shares of company stock worth $271,865,732. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Rocket Lab Stock Up 9.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $99.58.
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rocket Lab Profile
Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.
