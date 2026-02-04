Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Samsara from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

IOT stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. Samsara has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.92 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,360. This trade represents a 74.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,360. This trade represents a 74.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,526,211 shares of company stock valued at $90,443,417. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Samsara by 6,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 953.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

