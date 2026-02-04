Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Enterprise Products Partners’ conference call:

Enterprise reported a record $2.7 billion of EBITDA in Q4 and a record adjusted cash flow from operations of $8.7 billion for 2025.

The partnership brought multiple growth assets into service in 2025 (Frac 14, Midtown West, Orion, Neches River Terminal, Bahia pipeline), says all 20 Permian processing trains will be online by year-end, and ethane/LPG export terminals are highly contracted, supporting modest 2026 growth and expected double‑digit EBITDA growth in 2027.

Capital returned to investors totaled about $5 billion in 2025 (~$4.7B distributions and $300M buybacks); the partnership declared a Q4 distribution of $0.55 (+2.8%) and expects to allocate roughly 50%–60% of projected 2026 discretionary free cash flow to buybacks (rest to debt reduction).

Capital returned to investors totaled about $5 billion in 2025 (?$4.7B distributions and $300M buybacks); the partnership declared a Q4 distribution of $0.55 (+2.8%) and expects to allocate roughly 50%–60% of projected 2026 discretionary free cash flow to buybacks (rest to debt reduction). Commodity headwinds pressured margins—crude averaged ~ $12/bbl lower y/y and RGP/PGP spreads narrowed sharply—contributing to a 2025 discretionary free cash flow shortfall of -$1.6 billion and a consolidated leverage of 3.3x (above the 3.0x ±0.25 target), which management expects to normalize by end of 2026.

Shares of EPD opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $481,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 173,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,374.74. This represents a 9.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 134,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 62,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 152,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: EPD reported $0.75 EPS vs. $0.69 expected and revenue of $13.79B vs. ~$12.44B forecast; strong margin/ROE metrics reinforce the beat. Earnings Release

Q4 results beat consensus: EPD reported $0.75 EPS vs. $0.69 expected and revenue of $13.79B vs. ~$12.44B forecast; strong margin/ROE metrics reinforce the beat. Positive Sentiment: Record pipeline volumes / throughput drove the upside and underpin operating leverage — a key driver cited by analysts and the company on the call. Record Volumes Article

Record pipeline volumes / throughput drove the upside and underpin operating leverage — a key driver cited by analysts and the company on the call. Positive Sentiment: Management commentary and the earnings call/slides provided additional detail and likely reassured investors on operations and cash flow; conference call transcript available. Earnings Call Transcript

Management commentary and the earnings call/slides provided additional detail and likely reassured investors on operations and cash flow; conference call transcript available. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest in buybacks was flagged ahead of/around the print, which can support the distribution but depends on board decisions and free cash flow. Buyback Article

Investor interest in buybacks was flagged ahead of/around the print, which can support the distribution but depends on board decisions and free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/industry commentary notes EPD is navigating sector headwinds (lower upstream capex) but remains resilient vs. peers — supportive for longer-term stability. Zacks Industry Note

Analyst/industry commentary notes EPD is navigating sector headwinds (lower upstream capex) but remains resilient vs. peers — supportive for longer-term stability. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst estimate moves from US Capital Advisors: small downgrades to Q4 2026 (from $0.79 to $0.78) and FY2026 (from $2.92 to $2.88) slightly lower forward EPS expectations, offset by tiny raises for FY2025/Q4 2025 — a modest headwind to sentiment.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

