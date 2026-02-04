Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 129.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,145,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $69.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE: NWE) is a regulated energy utility company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The company delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a service territory that spans Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, NorthWestern Corporation, it operates a diversified portfolio of generation assets, including thermal, hydroelectric and renewable facilities, as well as an extensive network of transmission and distribution lines.

NorthWestern Energy’s primary business activities encompass the delivery, transmission and sale of electric and natural gas services.

