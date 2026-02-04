First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE is Stonebridge Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stonebridge Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920,479 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stonebridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stonebridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 78.7% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 595.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a $0.0683 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum. FPE was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

