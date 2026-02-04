Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $16.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,019,000 after buying an additional 24,782 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 107,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,688,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 314.9% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after buying an additional 63,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $441.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.14. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $286.00 and a 12-month high of $456.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

