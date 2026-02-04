Inv Vk Invt Ny (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 27th

Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.
Inv Vk Invt Ny Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Inv Vk Invt Ny has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.
Inv Vk Invt Ny Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inv Vk Invt Ny
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- BREAKING: Elon Makes a Quiet Shift That Changes Everything
Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Invt Ny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Invt Ny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.