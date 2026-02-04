Inv Vk Invt Ny (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 27th

Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Inv Vk Invt Ny has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Company Profile

Featured Articles

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade New York municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

