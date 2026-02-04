Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (RTRE) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 4th

Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (BATS:RTRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd.

Rareview Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of RTRE opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. Rareview Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

About Rareview Total Return Bond ETF

The Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (RTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities with varying maturities and credit quality. The fund has the flexibility to invest in foreign debt securities, including those from emerging markets RTRE was launched on May 31, 2024 and is issued by Rareview Funds.

