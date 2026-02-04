Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (RTRE) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 4th

Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (BATS:RTRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd.
Rareview Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of RTRE opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. Rareview Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $26.48.
About Rareview Total Return Bond ETF
Featured Stories
