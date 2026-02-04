Savant Capital LLC Buys 301,854 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,854 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $45,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 78,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,202,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,221,000 after buying an additional 582,439 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

