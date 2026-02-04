Zacks Research Upgrades Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) to “Strong-Buy”

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCML. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bay Commercial Bank from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bay Commercial Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bay Commercial Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

BCML stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bay Commercial Bank has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $327 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 million. Bay Commercial Bank had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 16.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Bay Commercial Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 35.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 974.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 236.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Bay Commercial Bank is a bank holding company that offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, Bay Commercial Bank. The institution emphasizes relationship-driven banking, focusing on the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers.

The bank’s lending portfolio encompasses commercial real estate, construction and development financing, equipment loans, acquisition financing, and consumer credit products such as residential mortgages and personal lines of credit.

