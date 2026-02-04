L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

FSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Singular Research upgraded L.B. Foster to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $31.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.62 million, a P/E ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $138.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at L.B. Foster

In other L.B. Foster news, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 34,025 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $911,529.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,270,108.82. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian H. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 79,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,583.05. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 132,075 shares of company stock worth $3,561,116 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 17.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,179,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 172,492 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 3rd quarter worth $3,767,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster during the second quarter valued at about $489,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.

The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.