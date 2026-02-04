Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 26,912 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,912 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJUL. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 81,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 38.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 85,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,671 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $970.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $44.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

