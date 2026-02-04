Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.27 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.