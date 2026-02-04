Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.27 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- BREAKING: Elon Makes a Quiet Shift That Changes Everything
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.