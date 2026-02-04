WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,395 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 47.6% during the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIST stock opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $62.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIST. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Vista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

