iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,193,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 8.48% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,588,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6,783.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 22.8%

BATS:MTUM opened at $256.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

