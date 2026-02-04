Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Down 12.3% in January

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,105 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 35,474 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ebang International stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Ebang International were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBON opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Ebang International has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ebang International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Ebang International Holdings Inc is a China-based technology company that specializes in the design, development and sale of high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miner machines for cryptocurrency mining. In addition to its core hardware business, the company offers blockchain computing services and related technical support, enabling mining operations to optimize efficiency and manage large-scale deployments.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Hangzhou, Ebang has established research and development centers in major Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai.

