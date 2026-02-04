Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582,603 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.29% of Amrize worth $77,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth $60,000.

Insider Activity at Amrize

In other Amrize news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,711.72. This represents a 67.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amrize Trading Up 1.9%

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRZ stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amrize Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $58.11.

AMRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on Amrize and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amrize in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amrize to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

