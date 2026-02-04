Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PTC stock on January 30th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) on 1/28/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) on 1/22/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 1/22/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 1/15/2026.

PTC Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of PTC stock opened at $149.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.38. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. PTC had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 27.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in PTC by 13.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in shares of PTC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 46,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 18.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PTC by 2,075.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 204,077 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,106,071.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,958.19. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $8,707,383.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,512.04. This trade represents a 80.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,277 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,076. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.92.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About PTC

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

