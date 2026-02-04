Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Acquired Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Medpace stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/29/2026.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $568.53 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $628.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $582.81 and its 200 day moving average is $536.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial set a $555.00 price objective on Medpace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 target price on Medpace in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $660.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $491.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 65.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,170,000 after purchasing an additional 404,226 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medpace by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,354 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Medpace by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 817,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,559,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 584,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,679,000 after buying an additional 62,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 18.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 85,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 59,025 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.78, for a total value of $35,874,214.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 774,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,787,603.56. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total value of $12,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,751,625. The trade was a 42.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,192 shares of company stock valued at $192,909,762. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

