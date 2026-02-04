Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 21.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 37.420-39.340 EPS.

Raised FY2026 outlook: Management increased full-year guidance with midpoint revenue now at $9.94 billion (?+13% YoY) and midpoint EBITDA as-defined at $5.21 billion (?+9%), and adjusted EPS midpoint of $38.38 , excluding pending acquisitions.

Management increased full-year guidance with midpoint revenue now at (?+13% YoY) and midpoint EBITDA as-defined at (?+9%), and adjusted EPS midpoint of , excluding pending acquisitions. Strong cash generation and liquidity: Q1 operating cash flow topped $830 million , free cash flow was just under $900 million , ending cash of > $2.5 billion , and unchanged FY26 FCF guidance of ? $2.4 billion ; management also repurchased > $100 million of stock.

Q1 operating cash flow topped , free cash flow was just under , ending cash of > , and unchanged FY26 FCF guidance of ? ; management also repurchased > of stock. Active, disciplined M&A that fits the model — announced purchases of Stellent (~$960M) and Jet Parts Engineering + Victor Sierra (~$2.2B); pro forma M&A capacity remains substantial (management cites ~ $10 billion ).

that fits the model — announced purchases of (~$960M) and + (~$2.2B); pro forma M&A capacity remains substantial (management cites ~ ). High-margin performance — Q1 EBITDA as-defined margin was 52.4% (including ~200 bps dilution from recent deals), and management says margins in base businesses improved more than expected, though they remain conservatively guided for the year.

— Q1 EBITDA as-defined margin was (including ~200 bps dilution from recent deals), and management says margins in base businesses improved more than expected, though they remain conservatively guided for the year. Demand and bookings are strong but uneven: Q1 bookings outpaced sales across commercial OEM (pro forma +17%), commercial aftermarket (+7%), and defense (+7%), yet management flags OEM recovery as “bumpy” and aftermarket growth lags peers by ~5–6 points due to lower engine exposure and distributor/airline lumpiness.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,297.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,359.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,359.48. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. Transdigm Group has a one year low of $1,183.60 and a one year high of $1,623.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,798.00 to $1,804.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,597.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.19, for a total value of $6,063,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,318.75. The trade was a 45.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,430.10, for a total transaction of $414,729.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,755.50. This represents a 21.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 242,485 shares of company stock worth $331,932,850 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at $200,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

