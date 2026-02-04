Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 21.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 37.420-39.340 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Transdigm Group’s conference call:
- Raised FY2026 outlook: Management increased full-year guidance with midpoint revenue now at $9.94 billion (?+13% YoY) and midpoint EBITDA as-defined at $5.21 billion (?+9%), and adjusted EPS midpoint of $38.38, excluding pending acquisitions.
- Strong cash generation and liquidity: Q1 operating cash flow topped $830 million, free cash flow was just under $900 million, ending cash of >$2.5 billion, and unchanged FY26 FCF guidance of ?$2.4 billion; management also repurchased >$100 million of stock.
- Active, disciplined M&A that fits the model — announced purchases of Stellent (~$960M) and Jet Parts Engineering + Victor Sierra (~$2.2B); pro forma M&A capacity remains substantial (management cites ~$10 billion).
- High-margin performance — Q1 EBITDA as-defined margin was 52.4% (including ~200 bps dilution from recent deals), and management says margins in base businesses improved more than expected, though they remain conservatively guided for the year.
- Demand and bookings are strong but uneven: Q1 bookings outpaced sales across commercial OEM (pro forma +17%), commercial aftermarket (+7%), and defense (+7%), yet management flags OEM recovery as “bumpy” and aftermarket growth lags peers by ~5–6 points due to lower engine exposure and distributor/airline lumpiness.
Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,297.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,359.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,359.48. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. Transdigm Group has a one year low of $1,183.60 and a one year high of $1,623.82.
In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.19, for a total value of $6,063,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,318.75. The trade was a 45.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,430.10, for a total transaction of $414,729.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,755.50. This represents a 21.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 242,485 shares of company stock worth $331,932,850 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at $200,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: revenue rose ~14% to $2.285B, adjusted EPS $8.23 topped estimates, EBITDA margin remained strong and management raised FY?2026 guidance. TransDigm Group Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance was updated to EPS 37.42–39.34 and revenue $9.8B–$10.0B — an upward revision overall but the EPS midpoint is roughly in line with sell?side consensus, leaving room for differing investor interpretations. Earnings Release & Slide Deck
- Negative Sentiment: Press coverage highlights FY?2026 profit pressure from higher interest expense and tariff-related headwinds — headlines point to guidance that may be below some street expectations, which pressured the share price. MSN: TransDigm sees 2026 profit below estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling: Director Kevin M. Stein disclosed large dispositions (36,925 and 11,075 shares on Feb 2) totaling ~48k shares (~$68M at execution prices), and COO Patrick J. Murphy sold 290 shares — these material director-level sales amplified selling pressure. Kevin M. Stein SEC Filing COO Murphy SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, several outlets and analysts noted the outlook and cost pressures prompted a sell reaction — coverage and analyst notes flagged the miss vs some expectations. Seeking Alpha: Outlook misses
TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.
TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.
