Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,540 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.92 and its 200 day moving average is $209.58. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

