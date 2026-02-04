Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07), reports. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 4.0%

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 223.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKZOY. UBS Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a Dutch multinational company specializing in paints, coatings and specialty chemicals. Established through the 1994 merger of Akzo and Nobel Industries, the company traces its roots back to chemical and saltpeter production in the Netherlands. Today, Akzo Nobel is recognized as one of the world’s leading coatings manufacturers, serving both decorative and industrial markets.

The company’s business is organized into three principal segments: Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings and Specialty Chemicals.

