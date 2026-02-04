Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 905,529 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,266,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $74,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 126.7% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 840,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after buying an additional 469,566 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 437,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.09 and a one year high of $58.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.1854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.