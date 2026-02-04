Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,756 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $21,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 6.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $104.40.
Key Stories Impacting iShares Gold Trust
- Positive Sentiment: Technical rebound and bullish price action suggest the recent correction may have bottomed, supporting further gains in gold?linked funds. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Hints at End of Correction
- Positive Sentiment: Major banks and strategists maintain multi?month bullish views (JP Morgan sees much higher gold by year?end), supporting a longer?term bullish case for IAU as a pure play on the metal. J.P. Morgan expects gold prices to reach $6,300/oz by end of 2026
- Positive Sentiment: IAU is highlighted as a lower?cost way to own physical gold relative to some peers, which can attract flows into IAU versus higher?cost alternatives. That fund?flow dynamic tends to support the ETF’s price when metal prices firm. IAU Offers Lower Cost Gold Exposure Than SIL
- Neutral Sentiment: Rising interest in tokenized gold is boosting demand narratives for the metal but brings custody and regulatory risks; this is a mixed structural development for gold exposure and ETF flows. Precious metal price fluctuations could test fast-growing gold token market
- Negative Sentiment: The earlier, historic selloff tied to macro and Fed?leadership concerns (nomination of Kevin Warsh) showed how quickly positioning can unwind, a reminder that IAU can be volatile in risk?on rate?sensitive episodes. Gold, Silver Selloff Continues. Why Trump’s Warsh Fed Pick Is Bashing Prices.
- Negative Sentiment: WSJ notes gold has edged lower on a possible technical correction after a very large one?day jump — signaling risk of short?term pullbacks even amid the rebound. Gold Edges Lower on Possible Technical Correction
- Negative Sentiment: High volatility and mixed daily headlines (sharp one?day moves, heavy positioning) mean short?term trading risk remains elevated for IAU even if the medium?term trend is bullish. Gold, Silver Bounce Back After Sharp Selloff
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
