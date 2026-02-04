Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,756 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $21,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $104.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

