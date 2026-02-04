Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 151,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,218,000 after acquiring an additional 777,619 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.3% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,862,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $225.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.36. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.